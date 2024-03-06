Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.49 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

SSNC stock opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

