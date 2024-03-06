Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 443,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,120,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,233,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Okta by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 690,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $106.99 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,118 shares of company stock worth $1,776,577 in the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.