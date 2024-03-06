Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at $160,027,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 2.5 %

FCNCA stock opened at $1,601.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,623.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,472.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,418.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

