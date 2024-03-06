Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $1.85 Million in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.27% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter valued at $23,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 99.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after buying an additional 242,874 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after buying an additional 56,740 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after buying an additional 130,601 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 215.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 197,573 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

