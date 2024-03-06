Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

CHK opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

