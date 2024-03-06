Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.09.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $1,090.83 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.25 and a twelve month high of $1,155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

