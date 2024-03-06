Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 19,910 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 2,249.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBKR

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,585,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,585,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,056,062.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 520,027 shares of company stock worth $48,369,714. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.