Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 5,571 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 127.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $117.45 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $131.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 88.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIGI

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.