Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases New Shares in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.64% of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NETD. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $17,077,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,575,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,773,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $6,108,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $4,235,000.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NETD opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.44. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

Featured Articles

