Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.10.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $118.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day moving average is $95.81. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $123.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

