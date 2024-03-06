Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,545 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,405,000 after purchasing an additional 311,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SEI Investments by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after buying an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,265 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,703,000 after acquiring an additional 88,851 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,915 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,503. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $87,503. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,665. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $68.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average of $61.14.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

