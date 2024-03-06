Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 18,179 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,179 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 805.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE:EQH opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,471. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

