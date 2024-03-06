Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,268 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,309,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,998,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 698,280.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,085,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,942 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELAN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

NYSE ELAN opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

