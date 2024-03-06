Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,636 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,718,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,878 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,405,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,201,000 after purchasing an additional 476,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,241 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,353,000 after buying an additional 66,732 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,257 shares of company stock worth $9,005,406. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

