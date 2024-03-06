Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 9,510 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $119,620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TransUnion by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,195,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -28.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRU

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.