Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 9,849 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,849 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $413,952.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,556 shares of company stock worth $8,780,383. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DocuSign

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.13, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.47. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.