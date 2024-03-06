Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,436 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

