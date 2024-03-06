Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.13.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,806 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

