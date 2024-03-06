Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 7,995.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 87.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,432. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

