Total Energy Services (TOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 8th. Analysts expect Total Energy Services to post earnings of C$0.36 per share for the quarter.
Total Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$9.59 on Wednesday. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$7.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.40. The company has a market cap of C$383.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.77.
Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 21.62%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Total Energy Services
Total Energy Services Company Profile
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Total Energy Services
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.