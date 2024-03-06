Total Energy Services (TOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 8th. Analysts expect Total Energy Services to post earnings of C$0.36 per share for the quarter.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$9.59 on Wednesday. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$7.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.40. The company has a market cap of C$383.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.77.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

