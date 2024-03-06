Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 680 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

MIDD stock opened at $150.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.16. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

