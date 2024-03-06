Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $709,000 Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $1,295,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at $291,572,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $1,295,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at $291,572,832.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,664 shares of company stock worth $5,824,107. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $164.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.81. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $230.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $326.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

