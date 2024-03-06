Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $591,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,439,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $591,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $351,628.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,865.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,842. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $151.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.55 and its 200 day moving average is $113.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.52.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

