TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $6.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRTX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.
TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of TPG RE Finance Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,985,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,282,000 after buying an additional 51,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,556,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,174,000 after buying an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 36.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,992,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 1,056,413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,887,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
