TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $6.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRTX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $559.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 158.41, a current ratio of 158.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,985,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,282,000 after buying an additional 51,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,556,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,174,000 after buying an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 36.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,992,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 1,056,413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,887,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

