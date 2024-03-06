TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

TCON opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

