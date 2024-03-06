Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) Insider Andrew Kelly Sells 9,165 Shares of Stock

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kelly sold 9,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.68), for a total transaction of £84,318 ($107,016.12).

TRCS opened at GBX 920 ($11.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 904.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 834.51. The stock has a market cap of £277.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4,181.82 and a beta of 0.74. Tracsis plc has a 1 year low of GBX 690 ($8.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.07).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $1.00. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 909.09%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,295 ($16.44) target price on shares of Tracsis in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

