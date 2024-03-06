Traders Buy High Volume of Patterson-UTI Energy Put Options (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 34,473 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 394% compared to the average daily volume of 6,984 put options.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Insider Activity

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

