Traders Buy Large Volume of AES Call Options (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 11,992 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 271% compared to the typical volume of 3,236 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

AES Stock Up 0.5 %

AES opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. AES has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in AES during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 55.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

