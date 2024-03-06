Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 69,519 put options on the company. This is an increase of 649% compared to the average daily volume of 9,282 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 35.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Manchester United Trading Up 0.1 %

MANU opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -68.43 and a beta of 0.77. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 42.36% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Stories

