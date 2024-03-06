Traders Purchase Large Volume of Wheaton Precious Metals Call Options (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,276 call options on the company. This is an increase of 56% compared to the average daily volume of 3,375 call options.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79.
Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Wheaton Precious Metals
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wheaton Precious Metals
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Beam Therapeutics Bolts Higher on Gene Therapy Licensing Payments
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Vivani Medical Surges on its Ozempic-Like Weight-Loss Implant
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.