TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $25,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors cut TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,160.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $686.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,207.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,090.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $969.79.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.01, for a total value of $9,560,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,720 shares of company stock valued at $135,556,161. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.