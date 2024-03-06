Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,510 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGS shares. TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

