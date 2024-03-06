Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 220 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC opened at $95.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.53. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.07. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $96.18.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

