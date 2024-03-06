Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 790 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Toast by 8,181.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Toast by 481.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.15.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $49,926.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,112,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,945.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,639.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $49,926.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,112,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,988 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

