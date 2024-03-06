Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 190 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 178.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 563,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,444,000 after buying an additional 361,208 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 101.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 154,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after buying an additional 77,670 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 59.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 28.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after buying an additional 97,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 95.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 17,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average of $78.17. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SCCO. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

