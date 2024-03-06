Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 235 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 90.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bruker by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $90.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $90.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.73.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

