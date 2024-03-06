Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 340 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,862,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 211.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 257,113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 323,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 67,740 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

ST stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $52.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -959.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ST shares. Bank of America cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

