Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 670 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,506,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,504,000 after acquiring an additional 275,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,400,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,334,000 after purchasing an additional 149,259 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,260,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 993,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BRX opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 107.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

