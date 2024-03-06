Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,460,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,099,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,405,000 after acquiring an additional 845,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 971,497 shares in the company, valued at $16,000,555.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 971,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,000,555.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,496,542 shares of company stock worth $33,051,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

