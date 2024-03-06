Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 58.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,005,000 after buying an additional 251,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.11%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

