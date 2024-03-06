Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,893 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.07% of Bank OZK worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 235.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.26. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

