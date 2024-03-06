Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $54.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IONS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $105,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $1,071,654.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,668.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $105,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,197 shares of company stock worth $12,025,680 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.