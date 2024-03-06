Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,050 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 19.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,811,000 after purchasing an additional 504,572 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,687 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 826.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 493,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 440,221 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,751,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 356,202 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACHC. Stephens raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

