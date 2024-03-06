Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,301 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 6,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Trex from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

NYSE:TREX opened at $93.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

