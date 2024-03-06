Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,300 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,031,000 after buying an additional 55,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Valvoline by 967.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 145,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 131,542 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,040,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,257,000 after acquiring an additional 911,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VVV. Morgan Stanley raised Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The business had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.