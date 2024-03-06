Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.30. The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 69849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Treasury Metals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. The firm has a market cap of C$24.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath Project, Goldlund Project, and Miller Project. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

