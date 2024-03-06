Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 88,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.30% of NETGEAR as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,465,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,635,000 after purchasing an additional 967,537 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 207,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NETGEAR by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,917,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 152,637 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $85,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NETGEAR news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $28,943.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $85,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,820 shares of company stock valued at $299,632. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETGEAR stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.75.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $188.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

