Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 20,173 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBF. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.90.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,180,384.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

