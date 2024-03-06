Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.11 Million Stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.12% of REV Group worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in REV Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in REV Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Price Performance

REV Group stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.70. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $693.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

About REV Group

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.