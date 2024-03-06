Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,052 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $24,722,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 18,200.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,100,000 after buying an additional 310,684 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,285,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 194,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 119,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 9,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $708,087.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,349 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,712. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Price Performance

ALRM opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

About Alarm.com

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

